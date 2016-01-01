Dr. Clive Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clive Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clive Liu, MD is a dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. Dr. Liu completed a residency at Tulane University School of Medicine. He currently practices at Bellevue Dermatology Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Liu is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
John S Walsh MD Pllc1810 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (303) 713-1806
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Clive Liu, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1790793487
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.