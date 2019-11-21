Dr. Clive Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clive Albert, MD
Dr. Clive Albert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Johns Creek Gastroenterology PC1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 330, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9901
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Albert and his team are very considerate and friendly. Wendy always makes me feel so welcome! Dr. Albert himself is very knowledgeable and makes you feel like you are his only patient. The front office professionals are very friendly and I never have to wait long. I highly recommend Dr. Albert.
About Dr. Clive Albert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821099987
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
