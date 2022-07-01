Dr. Clio Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clio Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clio Harper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Kings Daughters1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Austin Retina Associates801 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-2741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
4
Mary Kelly Green Eye Center204 Gateway N, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
5
Central Texas Eye Center1300 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
6
Central Texas Eye Center14500 Ranch Road 12 Ste 8, Wimberley, TX 78676 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Dr Harper ask if I had any questions . He seemed to take more time than previous visits. I believe him to be knowledgeable and an expert in his field.
About Dr. Clio Harper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013989706
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Inst-Oreg Hlth Scis
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Charity Hosp New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.