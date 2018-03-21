Dr. Clinton Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Webster, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Webster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
Vitality Wellness5740 NW 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 842-9732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am not one to post a review, but I feel that I need to let everyone know about the Trilogy laser treatment that Rebel Hudson did for me on my face and neck. I started my first treatment on November 16, 2017 and had two more treatments, one in December and my last treatment in January 2018. I must say my end results are amazing. My skin looks so bright, even toned and is so soft to the touch. I would recommend Dr. Webster and his staff for all your needs, very friendly & easy to work with.
About Dr. Clinton Webster, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417955063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
