Dr. Clinton Wallis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clinton Wallis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Wallis works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Community Hospital3100 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 602-8100
Integris Health Edmond4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3000
Osu Center for Health Sciences110 NW 31st St Fl 3, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly office from front to back. Dr. Wallis was knowledgeable, comforting, and attentive. We didn’t get the news we wanted at the visit, but he said all the things you would want a doctor to say, answered our questions, and was thorough. Would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Clinton Wallis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255384483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallis works at
Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.