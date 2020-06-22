Dr. Twaddell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton Twaddell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Twaddell Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Johnson Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Dr. Twaddell Jr works at
Locations
Johnson Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Clinic1 Medicine Dr, Clarksville, AR 72830 Directions (479) 754-6510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Jrmc Swingbed1100 E Poplar St, Clarksville, AR 72830 Directions (479) 754-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Twaddell did surgery on me and he performed a successful surgery and I was very pleased with his performance. He is a great doctor and I would go to him again. I would like to recommend him for my daughter to see now. Please accept my daughter Stacie. E. Dees (DOB 7/26/95) as his patient please. Referral coming from GP Dr. Hoffman's office.
About Dr. Clinton Twaddell Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437131901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Twaddell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twaddell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Twaddell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twaddell Jr.
