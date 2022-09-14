Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Soppe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
-
2
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
-
3
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2717
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soppe?
Tore my rotator cuff towards the beginning of Covid when most procedure were being delayed. Assumed mine would be as well. Dr Soppe explained that there was already a pretty big separation. He was concerned that if the separation got bigger it would not be able to be reattached. He performed the surgery the following week and did a great job. It has healed well and is almost as good as new. I feel very fortunate to have had him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114114238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soppe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soppe works at
Dr. Soppe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Soppe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.