Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Sheets works at E George Rosanelli Jr, MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cataract & Glaucoma Care, PLLC
    3001 Eastland Blvd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 400-3216
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Cataract & Glaucoma Care, PLLC
    7515 State Road 52 Ste 104, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 300-0299
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hyphema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2020
    DR SHEETS IS A KNOWLEDGEABLE CARING PHYSICIAN. I WAS IMPRESSED BY HI PROFESSIONAL SKILLS AND HIS ABILITY TO PUT A PATIENT AT EASE AFTER A STRESSFUL DIAGNOSIS. HIS SURGICAL SKILLS WERE FANTASTIC AND I HAD NO PROBLEMS WITH MY EYE AFTER SURGERY. I FIND IT HARD TO SAY HOW GRATEFUL FOR HIS EXPERTISE AND THAT OF THE STAFF HE HAS IN HIS OFFICE AS THEY WERE ALL SUPER NICE AND PATIENT WITH A NERVOUS NELLIE IN THEIR OFFICE!THE WOMEN ON HIS STAFF ARE ALSO KNOWLEDGEABLE AND PROFESIONAL, BUT HAVE A TRUE CARING SIDE AND PUT PEOPLE AT EASE.
    GEORGIA REILLY — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518044940
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Glaucoma Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Internship
    • Indiana University - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has seen patients for Hyphema, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheets. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheets.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

