Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.



Dr. Pittman works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.