Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- MO
- Lexington
- Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
Overview
Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from University Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fitzgibbon Hospital and Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
-
1
Clinic at Lafayette Regional Health Center1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 259-6884Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fitzgibbon Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bennett's Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Broken Shoulder Blade
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Carpal Fractures
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Colles' Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region
- View other providers who treat Complex Long-Bone Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Displaced Growth Plate Fracture
- View other providers who treat Distal Radius Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Extra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Insufficiency Fracture
- View other providers who treat Intra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Rupture
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Myositis Ossificans
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Pathologic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Scaphoid Fractures
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Labral Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Sprain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Sports Medicine Related Procedures
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickett?
Dr Pickett is the best Orthopedic Surgeon that I have ever had that performed surgery on me. He makes sure you understand what he is doing and what the recovery time is going to be afterwards. He has performed 3 surgeries on my shoulders over the past 10 years and I have had positive results from them. If you are looking for a surgeon that will make sure you are well taken care of then be sure to book an appointment with Dr. Pickett.
About Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447226790
Education & Certifications
- University of New York School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital|Millcreek Community Hospital
- University Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett works at
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Limb Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.