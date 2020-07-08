Dr. Clinton Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clinton Malone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
2
St. Thomas More Hospital1338 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
3
Centura Health - St. Mary Corwin Hospital1008 Minnequa Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 557-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
In 2010 I had a heart attack and flat lined several times in the ambulance. Dr. Malone provided my care in the emergence room and afterwords. I cannot speak highly enough about him. I just passed my 10 year alive mark, so Thank you Dr. Malone. I moved out of state and am very sorry I could not pack him up and bring him with me! All follow up care was very personal and caring by the entire staff, from setting apts to the actual visit.
About Dr. Clinton Malone, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528237401
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.