Dr. Clinton Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.
Locations
Texoma Eye Associates Llp2203 N Fm 1417, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 892-2020
Texoma Eye Associates170 N Preston Rd Ste 10, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (972) 347-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long performed cataract surgery on my 85 year-old mother. The manner in which he deals with geriatric clients is extremely patient and caring, with a great deal of humor. At one point, my mom went in for a checkup and mentioned that she was having problems with her ear. He had one of his staff call her general practitioner, who immediately got her in to checkout the problem. In terms of his practice, they are organized and efficient. His staff gets you in and out quickly...in a good way!
About Dr. Clinton Long, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.