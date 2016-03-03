Overview

Dr. Clinton Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.



Dr. Long works at Texoma Eye Associates in Sherman, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.