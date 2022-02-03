Overview

Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lauritsen works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

