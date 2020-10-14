Overview

Dr. Clinton King, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. King works at CLINTON A KING MD D in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.