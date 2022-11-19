Overview

Dr. Clinton Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at The Vein Institute of JCMG in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.