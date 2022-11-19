Dr. Clinton Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clinton Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
The Vein Institute of JCMG1241 W Stadium Blvd Ste 1200, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 556-5707
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Harris for over two years, and have found him to be personable, he listens to your concerns, and he is focused on the patient. Yes, he seems a little stiff at times, but he is a very busy man and he is all about the business of getting you better. He is not the type of doctor who rushes out of a room withing five minutes before you get any questions asked or answered or one who pats you on the back and says it will be alright. He is very professional and I admire him for his work ethic.
About Dr. Clinton Harris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- University Of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- luther college, decorah, ia
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
