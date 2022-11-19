See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Clinton Harris, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Clinton Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at The Vein Institute of JCMG in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    The Vein Institute of JCMG
    1241 W Stadium Blvd Ste 1200, Jefferson City, MO 65109 (573) 556-5707

  Capital Region Medical Center

Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Autonomic Disorders
Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Autonomic Disorders

Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Discography
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Injection
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation
Fibromyalgia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Procedure
Injection of Tendon
Intercostal Nerve Block
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Discography
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Lumbar Medial Branch Block
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moderate Sedation
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Piriformis Injection
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Injections
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Steroid Injection
Third Occipital Nerve Block
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 19, 2022
    I have been with Dr. Harris for over two years, and have found him to be personable, he listens to your concerns, and he is focused on the patient. Yes, he seems a little stiff at times, but he is a very busy man and he is all about the business of getting you better. He is not the type of doctor who rushes out of a room withing five minutes before you get any questions asked or answered or one who pats you on the back and says it will be alright. He is very professional and I admire him for his work ethic.
    Jeannemarie — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Clinton Harris, MD

    Pain Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1417940321
    University of Iowa
    University Of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
    University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    luther college, decorah, ia
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
