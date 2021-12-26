See All General Surgeons in Plant City, FL
General Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Clinton Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Hall works at BayCare Medical Group in Plant City, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plant City Internal Medicine
    1601 W Timberlane Dr Ste 100, Plant City, FL 33566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-0670
    Gessler Clinic
    601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-0670
    St Joseph's Community Care Inc.
    4902 Eisenhower Blvd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 708-1312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 26, 2021
    I had hernia repair in the same are I had a repair done 28 years ago. It was laparoscopic then, and now it is robotics. Dr. Hall explained the robotics process, which looked very similar in concept to laparoscopic, but is now all done with robotics. Dr. Hall explained that since it was a repair of a repair, there would be scar tissue, and that I was 28 years older could mean the recovery process may be a little longer, but very similar. This has been my experience. I was in recovery for about 5 hours compared to 90 minutes 28 years ago, and I did used the pain meds every 12 hours (instead of 6 hours) 3 times, and that was it. I highly recommend Dr. Hall.
    Ken S — Dec 26, 2021
    About Dr. Clinton Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306055009
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

