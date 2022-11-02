Dr. Clinton Ellingson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellingson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Ellingson, MD
Dr. Clinton Ellingson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Talley Medical Surgical Eyecare Associates PC201 W IOWA ST, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 424-2020
Dwight Silvera6149 E Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 424-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Ellingson explained everything clearly to me and as an added bonus, has a wonderful and cheerful personality while still maintaining professionalism. I feel fortunate to have found such a great doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Dr. Ellingson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellingson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellingson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellingson has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Floaters and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellingson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellingson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellingson.
