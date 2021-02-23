Overview

Dr. Clinton Clark, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Northwest Neurosurgery Associates in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.