Overview

Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Burkett works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.