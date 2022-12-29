Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5248Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was kind. Very attentive answered all my questions and concerns I may have.
About Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568661361
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of Virginia / Main Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rush University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
