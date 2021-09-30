Overview

Dr. Clinton Bliss, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital.



Dr. Bliss works at Bliss Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.