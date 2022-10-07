Dr. Clinton Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
AOA Orthopedic Specialists1441 S Midlothian Pkwy Ste 130, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
AOA Orthopedic Specialists - Dallas7999 W Virginia Dr Ste D, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-6911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Excellent and compassionate surgeon. Dr Bell took time to make me feel comfortable about my decision to have my hip replacement. He explained every step and allowed time for several questions. His attention and bedside manner is the best I’ve experienced. He made me feel confident. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Clinton Bell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891752481
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Stephen F Austin State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.