Dr. Clinton Baugham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baugham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Baugham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Baugham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Dr. Baugham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Family Dental Care3961 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (770) 449-0202
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baugham?
About Dr. Clinton Baugham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295170652
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baugham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baugham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baugham works at
Dr. Baugham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baugham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baugham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baugham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.