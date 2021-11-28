Dr. Clinton Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Baird, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Baird, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Baird works at
Locations
Cura Telehealth and Wellness P.A.6130 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 401-1002
Ascension Seton Williamson201 Seton Pkwy, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-4816
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All I’ll say is I thank GOD my coworker told me to see him. I went to 2 surgeons before him and I felt like I just wanted to give up. Now I can sleep without waking up every 10 minutes to change positions. Praise Jesus for my healing.
About Dr. Clinton Baird, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1972656908
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird works at
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.