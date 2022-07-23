Overview

Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Indiana University



Dr. Bahler works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.