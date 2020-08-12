Overview

Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO.



Dr. Vanlandingham works at Copper Top Foot and Ankle Clinic in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.