Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Dr. Vanlandingham works at
Locations
Coppertop Foot and Ankle Clinic2600 Kanell Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 785-4546
Saint Francis Health Center - Poplar Bluff - Cardiac Outreach Clinic225 Physicians Park, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 785-4546
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Vanlandingham. He performed a Triple Arthrodesis on both my feet. When I came to him I was unable to work because the pain was so bad, I couldn't stand on them AT ALL. After the surgeries, I am now pain free but do still have limitations. Doc was awesome, he was very caring and took the time to actually talk to me at each appointment, I didn't feel rushed and like a sheep going to be slaughtered. Thank you Doc
About Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508838566
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanlandingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanlandingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanlandingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanlandingham has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanlandingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanlandingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanlandingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanlandingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanlandingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.