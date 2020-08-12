See All Podiatrists in Poplar Bluff, MO
Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM

Podiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. 

Dr. Vanlandingham works at Copper Top Foot and Ankle Clinic in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coppertop Foot and Ankle Clinic
    2600 Kanell Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 785-4546
  2. 2
    Saint Francis Health Center - Poplar Bluff - Cardiac Outreach Clinic
    225 Physicians Park, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 785-4546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
  • Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2020
    I was a patient of Dr. Vanlandingham. He performed a Triple Arthrodesis on both my feet. When I came to him I was unable to work because the pain was so bad, I couldn't stand on them AT ALL. After the surgeries, I am now pain free but do still have limitations. Doc was awesome, he was very caring and took the time to actually talk to me at each appointment, I didn't feel rushed and like a sheep going to be slaughtered. Thank you Doc
    Wanda from Sikeston — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM
    About Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508838566
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clint Vanlandingham, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanlandingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanlandingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanlandingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanlandingham works at Copper Top Foot and Ankle Clinic in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Dr. Vanlandingham’s profile.

    Dr. Vanlandingham has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanlandingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanlandingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanlandingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanlandingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanlandingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

