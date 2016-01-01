Dr. Clint Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clint Moss, MD is a dermatologist in Sherman, TX. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Moss is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2126Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris3435 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 579-7290Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Clint Moss, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1578726352
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ Health Science Center School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
- Texas Tech University School Of Medicine, Lubbock, Tx
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.