Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM
Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Larsen works at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Intermountain Medical Center
    5121 S Cottonwood St Bldg 1 Fl 3, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-9310
  2
    Intermountain Medical Center -wound Care Infectious Diseases and Podiatry
    5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 305, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-9310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2021
    I first met Dr. Larsen at the lowest point in my life. Despite pain, and eventual operations Dr. Larsen was wonderful and non- judge mental. I was a hot mess. He was wonderful, and took my case as a gentle giant. For a very bad time in my life,it was almost a respite to have to see him again.He’s easy on the eyes as well.
    Maria — Jun 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM
    About Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1861656332
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larsen works at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT. View the full address on Dr. Larsen’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

