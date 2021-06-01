Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S Cottonwood St Bldg 1 Fl 3, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9310
Intermountain Medical Center -wound Care Infectious Diseases and Podiatry5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 305, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Larsen at the lowest point in my life. Despite pain, and eventual operations Dr. Larsen was wonderful and non- judge mental. I was a hot mess. He was wonderful, and took my case as a gentle giant. For a very bad time in my life,it was almost a respite to have to see him again.He’s easy on the eyes as well.
About Dr. Clint Larsen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1861656332
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
