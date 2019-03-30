Overview

Dr. Clint Kirk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kirk works at Memorial Medical Grp Ortho Surg in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.