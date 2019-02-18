Dr. Clint Doiron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doiron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Doiron, MD
Dr. Clint Doiron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Newport Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
- 2 7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-5800
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Newport Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saved my life by placing stents that broke up clots in my widow maker vein. Highly recommend to anybody w/ heart and circulatory problems... Great Christian Doc.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Doiron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doiron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doiron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doiron works at
Dr. Doiron has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doiron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Doiron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doiron.
