Overview

Dr. Clint Doiron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Newport Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Doiron works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Turkey Creek Comprehensive Heart Failure Program in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.