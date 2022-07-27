Dr. Clint Cormier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cormier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Cormier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Regional Perinatal Group2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
I see Dr Cormier for my high risk pregnancy. He has been delightful to work with. Great beside manner, very reassuring, easy to talk to and ask questions. He's very thorough when going over everything about my pregnancy and seems very compassionate. Love this office and all the staff!
- University of Texas at Houston
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
