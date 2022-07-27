Overview

Dr. Clint Cormier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Cormier works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

