Dr. Clint Cormier, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Clint Cormier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Cormier works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Perinatal Group
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 27, 2022
I see Dr Cormier for my high risk pregnancy. He has been delightful to work with. Great beside manner, very reassuring, easy to talk to and ask questions. He's very thorough when going over everything about my pregnancy and seems very compassionate. Love this office and all the staff!
Renee — Jul 27, 2022
About Dr. Clint Cormier, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861496770
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas at Houston
Internship
  • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
