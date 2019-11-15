Dr. Clint Burrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Burrus, MD
Dr. Clint Burrus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
-
1
Clint Burrus, MD, FACOG - Seguin Clinic1339 E Court St Ste 240, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 372-2791
-
2
Clint Burrus, MD, FACOG - La Vernia Clinic309 Silverado, La Vernia, TX 78121 Directions (830) 372-2791Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Burrus is a very kind and caring professional. He explains things well and has an excellent bed side manner. I had a complicated pregnancy and required a c-section. He was there for me every step of the way, and I felt safe during and after the surgery. I highly recommend this doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316231517
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
