Dr. Clifton Whitesell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitesell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Whitesell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Whitesell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Whitesell works at
Locations
-
1
Norman Urology Associates PC500 E Robinson St Ste 1300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 928-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitesell?
Great doctor. Removed a huge kidney stone and probably saved my life. I like his personality and felt like he was genuinely concerned about my well being. Staff is courteous and efficient. I feel fortunate to have him as my urologist.
About Dr. Clifton Whitesell, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992766455
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- U Okla
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitesell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitesell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitesell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitesell works at
Dr. Whitesell has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitesell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitesell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitesell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitesell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitesell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.