Overview

Dr. Clifton Whitesell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Whitesell works at Norman Urology Associates PC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.