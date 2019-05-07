Overview

Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Bariatric & Reflux Surgery - Clifton Thomas MD in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX, Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.