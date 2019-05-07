Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
1
77 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77478
2
522 Russell Blvd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965
3
1000 Main St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77002
4
5718 Westheimer Rd Ste 1000, Houston, TX 77057
5
2001 Timberloch Pl Ste 500, The Woodlands, TX 77380
6
Nacogdoches Surgery Center, 3610 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965
5727 Westheimer Rd Ste J, Houston, TX 77057
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best decision I made, I feel great. Dr. Thomas and his staff are amazing.
About Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Med
- Marshall U Sch Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas, Austin, TX
