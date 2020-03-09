Dr. Clifton Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Kentucky Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinic Psc177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1511
Modern Dermatology of Kentucky LLC1750 Highway 192 W Ste 8, London, KY 40741 Directions (859) 276-1511
Modern Dermatology120 Meridian Way Ste 3, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 276-1511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith removed a extremely large basal cell skin cancer from my scalp and it has healed beautifully. Best surgeon ever! Staff are so friendly and professional
About Dr. Clifton Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1114991296
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
