Dr. Clifton Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Smith works at Kentucky Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinic Psc in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY and Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.