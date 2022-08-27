Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scaggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 Post Rd Ste 26, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 472-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scaggs?
Competent and caring
About Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1891760401
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scaggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scaggs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scaggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scaggs has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scaggs speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scaggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scaggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scaggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scaggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.