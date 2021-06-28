Dr. Clifton Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Page, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Page, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Dr. Page works at
Locations
1
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
2
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped my daughter with knee pain and hip pain. He is one of the few male doctors my doctor is comfortable seeing. He always listens to her concerns and devises a reasonable plan. He has helped her a lot. The front desk can be a little rude sometimes, but you don't have to deal with them that much.
About Dr. Clifton Page, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1457388969
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.