Dr. Clifton Page, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clifton Page, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Dr. Page works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax
    8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464
  2. 2
    Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn
    22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2021
    He has helped my daughter with knee pain and hip pain. He is one of the few male doctors my doctor is comfortable seeing. He always listens to her concerns and devises a reasonable plan. He has helped her a lot. The front desk can be a little rude sometimes, but you don't have to deal with them that much.
    Andrea Anderson — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. Clifton Page, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457388969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifton Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Page has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Page accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

