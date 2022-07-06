Overview

Dr. Clifton Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.