Dr. Clifton Johnson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Johnson works at Pulmonary Associates in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.