Dr. Clifton Jackness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Jackness, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Park avenue endocrinology103 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7628
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jackness is my favorite doctor! Passionate about his field. He is very knowledgeable, warm,,not at all rushed and caring. Doesn’t give up on any case until,he finds the right solution!
About Dr. Clifton Jackness, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346402716
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackness has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackness accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackness has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackness.
