Dr. Clifton Hocker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Hocker works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

