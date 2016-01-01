Overview

Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Hancock works at spineTECH Neurosurgery in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.