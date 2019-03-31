Overview

Dr. Clifton Hamic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Hamic works at Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.