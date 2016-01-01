Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. He currently practices at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hall is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinics-rancho630 S Rancho Dr Ste E, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 258-1001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Terry Davis, PA6850 N Durango Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 979-3748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Clifton Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Utah
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.