Dr. Clifton Hall, MD

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Hall works at Dept of Anesthesia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Anesthesia
    Knights and Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Be the first to leave a review

About Dr. Clifton Hall, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497775589
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
Internship
  • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hall works at Dept of Anesthesia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

Dr. Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

