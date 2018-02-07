Overview

Dr. Clifton Cathcart Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Cathcart Jr works at EPIC Cardiology in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.