Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Wolf works at Clifford J. Wolf Dpm in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Clifford J. Wolf Dpm
    2141 S El Camino Real Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-9031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2018
    I went in for an ingrown toe nail that I've been battling for over a year. The procedure went perfect!! I felt No pain whatsoever and he was very comforting and explaining every step of the way. I will be a returning patient for all my future podiatry needs. I highly recommend Dr. Wolf.
    Ken in Encinitas — Mar 25, 2018
    About Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124085006
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Usc-La Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Clifford J. Wolf Dpm in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

