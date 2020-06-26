See All Psychiatrists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD

Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Clifford A Taylor, MD in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clifford A Taylor, MD
    261 James St Ste 2ER, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 540-1656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467544361
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD MED SCH
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard
Undergraduate School

