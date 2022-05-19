Dr. Clifford Talbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Talbert, MD
Dr. Clifford Talbert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3333
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Very professional and caring spends time with you
- Cardiology
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598700338
- University of MO - Columbia School of Medicine
- Jewish Hospital of St. Louis
- Jewish Hospital of St. Louis
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Talbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talbert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talbert has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talbert speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbert.
