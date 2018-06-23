Dr. Clifford Soults, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soults is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Soults, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Soults, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soults is excellent! On two separate occasions, he operated and removed 2 brain tumors. One in 2007 and other in 2015. He was thorough, thoughtful and very compassionate. I appreciate all he did for me. Thank you.
About Dr. Clifford Soults, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508858572
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse
- SUNY Syracuse
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soults has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soults accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soults has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soults has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soults on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soults speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soults. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soults.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soults, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soults appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.