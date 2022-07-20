See All Neurosurgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (38)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Solomon works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457350555
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cornell Med Inst-Meml Sloan Kettering MC|Cornell Medical Center|Univ Hosp|University Hospital, Zurich
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Solomon works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

